Comrie will be in the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Comrie has won his his last three starts, spanning over five weeks as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Craig Anderson have been handling most of the netminding duties for the Sabres. Comrie is 7-8-0 with a 3.59 GAA and .882 save percentage. He will face the Lightning, who are averaging 3.53 goals per game.