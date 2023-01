Comrie (lower body) feels ready to return to game action, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres announced that Comrie, who still listed on injured reserve, is close to being available. The 27-year-old netminder practiced Monday after returning from his AHL conditioning loan. Craig Anderson will start Monday versus Philadelphia and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is projected to be the backup goalie.