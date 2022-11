Comrie was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com, an indication he will tend to the home crease against Vegas.

Comrie is 4-5-0 with a 3.35 GAA and an .892 save percentage this season. He's lost two in a row and has given up at least three goals in all but one of his nine starts in 2022-23. He will take on the red-hot Golden Knights who sit atop the NHL standings with 24 points in 14 games.