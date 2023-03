Comrie made 26 saves in a 2-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was Comrie's first shutout of the season and second in the NHL (41 starts). It was his first start after missing six games to a lower-body injury. The shutout was a nice change from Comrie's last game -- he allowed 10 goals on 49 shots in a loss to the Stars on March 9.