Comrie will patrol the crease against the Jets on the road Thursday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Comrie will be making just his third start in the team's last 33 contests, having lost both prior outings while giving up six goals on 46 shots. With how infrequently the Sabres have utilized Comrie this season, it's a little surprising that he hasn't been sent down to the minors. Unless he can earn some more opportunities, Comrie figures to remain a relative non-factor in fantasy contests moving forward.