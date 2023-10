Comrie will be between the home pipes versus the Islanders on Saturday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Comrie will make his first start of the season as Devon Levi started the first four games. Comrie stopped all 26 shots last season in a 2-0 win over the Islanders, his only shutout of the season. Comrie was 9-9-1 with a 3.67 GAA and .886 save percentage last season.