Comrie will be between the pipes at home against Detroit on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Comrie has lost four straight contests, registering a 4.78 GAA and .843 save percentage in his last five appearances. The 28-year-old Edmonton native starts after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was ruled out due to illness. With Comrie getting the start, Devon Levi will be called up from AHL Rochester to serve as the No. 2 option.