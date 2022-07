Comrie inked a two-year, $3.6 million contract with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Comrie logged just 19 games for the Jets last season while stuck behind workhorse Connor Hellebuyck. In those outings, the 27-year-old Comrie went 10-5-1 with a 2.58 GAA and one shutout. Playing alongside Craig Anderson, Comrie should get significantly more opportunities to start but should be considered the No. 2 option heading into the 2022-23 campaign.