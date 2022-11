Comrie will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Senators, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.

Comrie didn't play the last two games, instead ceding the crease to Craig Anderson. Prior to that, Comrie had allowed 13 goals across three straight losses, effectively wiping out the success he enjoyed early in the season. The 27-year-old will look to get back on track against an underwhelming Senators team, but his recent form makes him a risky fantasy play.