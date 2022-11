Comrie will start Tuesday in a home matchup with the Coyotes, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Comrie struggled in a loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, allowing four goals on 29 shots. The 27-year-old netminder will look to get back in the win column in a friendlier matchup against Arizona. Comrie is now 4-4-0 with a .894 save percentage.