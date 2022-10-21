Comrie stopped 40 of 43 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

Comrie became the first goalie in Sabres history to post 40-plus saves while winning consecutive games. He was impressive Thursday, and the Sabres jumped out to an early lead to make his job easier. The 27-year-old is 2-1-0 with nine goals allowed on 128 shots through three appearances, and it looks like he might have the edge over Craig Anderson for the starting job in goal. The Sabres' road trip continues in Vancouver on Saturday, so it'll be interesting to see which goalie gets the nod for that contest.