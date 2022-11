Comrie was the first goalie to exit the ice at Wednesday's game-day skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus Pittsburgh.

Comrie has given up three or more goals in five of his six appearances this season, resulting in a 3-3-0 record and 3.34 GAA. At this point, it seems the 27-year-old netminder has supplanted Craig Anderson as the preferred option in goal for the Sabres, though he likely will be on a short leash.