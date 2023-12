Comrie made 29 saves in a 6-2 loss to Carolina on Saturday.

Comrie hasn't won since Oct. 21 and has a miserable 1-4-0 record, 3.99 GAA and .864 save percentage. After the game, Comrie was hard on himself, saying, "I don't think I was good enough tonight for the team." But the Sabres couldn't tickle twine more than twice in support. Comrie does need to sharpen his game and fast. The Sabres recently sent Devon Levi to the AHL, and he was excellent in his debut Friday. The pressure is on.