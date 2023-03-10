Comrie stopped 39 shots in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Stars.

Buffalo kept things semi-close until the third period, when four straight Dallas goals in a span of three minutes and three seconds blew open a 5-3 contest. Comrie became just the second netminder in Sabres franchise history to cough up double-digit goals, and his 10 set a record for a home game. The 27-year-old had won his prior four starts dating back to Jan. 26, but with a 3.95 GAA and .877 save percentage on the season, this brutal outing might encourage the team to end its three-goalie experiment and give Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Craig Anderson more work.