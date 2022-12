Comrie (lower body) is getting closer to returning, but he needs to get into more practices first, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Comrie hasn't played since Nov. 16 because of the injury. He's willing to report to the AHL on a conditioning assignment if Buffalo asks him to do so. The 27-year-old has a 4-7-0 record, 3.62 GAA and .887 save percentage in 11 contests this season.