Comrie allowed three goals on 18 shots in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Comrie snapped a two-game skid with this win, but it was far from a pretty effort. He can thank Tage Thompson for putting up a six-point effort to give the Sabres an easy victory. Comrie is now 3-3-0 through six games, and he's given up at least three goals in five of them. The 27-year-old still appears to have the edge over Craig Anderson for starts in goal, but Comrie will need to be a bit more convincing to maintain that advantage.