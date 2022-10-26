Comrie yielded five goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Comrie finally faced a shot total under 30, but he wasn't very effective with the lighter workload. The Kraken struck twice early, and that was all they needed for the win. The 27-year-old has now allowed 14 goals across four contests while posting a 2-2-0 record. His usage suggests he's usurped Craig Anderson for the top spot in the Sabres' goaltending hierarchy, though it's possible the two netminders play in more of a tandem if both happen to go cold at the same time. The Sabres' next game is at home Thursday versus the Canadiens.