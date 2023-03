Comrie (lower body) is expected to be ready to go on the weekend, according to coach Don Granato, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Comrie was injured March 9 and the prognosis was week-to-week at the time. The netminder is battling for playing time with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Craig Anderson and rookie Devon Levi, who is expected to make his NHL debut shortly. Comrie is 8-9-0 with a 3.95 GAA and .877 save percentage this season.