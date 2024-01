Comrie was called up from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

Comrie will switch spots with Devon Levi, who was sent to the minors. Comrie will back up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on Saturday versus Tampa Bay. Comrie was 1-5-0 with a 4.01 GAA and an .863 save percentage with the Sabres, before he was placed on waivers Dec. 31 and then sent to the AHL when he cleared. Comrie played well in the AHL, going 2-1-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .951 save percentage.