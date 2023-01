Comrie (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday.

Comrie, who has been out since Nov. 16, has posted a 4-7-0 record this season with a 3.62 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 11 appearances. The Sabres announced that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been loaned to AHL Rochester in a corresponding move. Comrie will return to the lineup Monday against Philadelphia in the backup role behind starter Craig Anderson.