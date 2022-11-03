Comrie made 18 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Things weren't looking good for Comrie when Jake Guentzel beat him on a Pittsburgh power play to give the visitors a 3-1 lead eight seconds into the third period, but the Penguins' tired legs caught up to them after that. Buffalo dominated from that point forward against a Pittsburgh team that was playing its second game in as many nights, and Comrie came away with the win to improve to 4-3-0. Backup Craig Anderson has outplayed Comrie when called upon, but Comrie has gotten the starting nod in seven of Buffalo's first 10 games.