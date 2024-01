Comrie was loaned to AHL Rochester on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Devon Levi was recalled from the minors. Comrie was the backup netminder behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old Comrie has a 1-5-0 record with a 4.01 GAA and an .863 save percentage in seven NHL outings this campaign.