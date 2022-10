Comrie was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports, indicating he will start Tuesday on the road against Seattle.

Comrie racked up 86 saves on 91 shots in wins over Edmonton and Calgary last week to improve to 2-1-0 on the season. He has a 2-0-0 record versus the Kraken in his career despite giving up six goals on 53 shots.