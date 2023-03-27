Comrie was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start Monday's home clash with Montreal.

Comrie is coming off a 26-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. It was a strong bounce-back performance for the 27-year-old netminder after he allowed 10 goals on 49 shots in a 10-4 loss to Dallas on March 9. Comrie has a 9-9-0 record this season with a 3.72 GAA and an .882 save percentage. The Canadiens rank 26th in the league this campaign with 2.84 goals per game.