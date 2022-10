Comrie is expected to start Thursday against the Flames, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Comrie was the first netminder off the ice after Thursday's morning skate, which is usually a good indicator of who the starter will be. He's 1-1-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .929 save percentage in two starts this season. The Flames are a strong team offensively, so it wouldn't be surprising if Comrie ends up having a mediocre or bad game.