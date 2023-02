Comrie is set to start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Comrie has a 5-8-0 record, 3.53 GAA and .884 save percentage in 13 games this season. He stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-2 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 26. Anaheim has the 31st-ranked offense with 2.44 goals per game.