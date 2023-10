Comrie made 24 saves in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was his first start of the season, and he was dialed in -- Comrie came within 1:21 of a shutout. Noah Dobson sent a point shot toward him that deflected off Sabres defender Connor Clifton and into the net. Comrie played well enough to earn another start, but with a crowded net, the Sabres may opt to get Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen his first start when they play Montreal at home on Monday.