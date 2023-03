Comrie stopped 38 of 41 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Comrie was sharp Monday, allowing three goals despite facing 41 shots, before ultimately falling to Montreal in a shootout. Comrie has started back-to-back games for the Sabres after missing their previous seven games with a lower-body injury as he looks to reclaim the starting job down the stretch. The 27-year-old netminder is 9-9-1 this year with an .886 save percentage.