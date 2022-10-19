Comrie allowed two goals on 48 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

It wasn't for a lack of trying, but the Oilers couldn't figure out how to solve Comrie for much of the contest. Darnell Nurse tallied on an odd-man rush and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored at 6-on-5, but Comrie was otherwise spectacular for his first win of the year. The 27-year-old has given up six goals on 85 shots in two starts, though it's expected he'll still share the crease with Craig Anderson for a while. If Comrie clearly outperforms his teammate, he could command the heavier side of the tandem eventually.