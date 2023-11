Comrie will defend the road net Saturday against New Jersey, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Comrie is coming off a 15-save effort in a 3-2 loss to Winnipeg on Nov. 17. He has stopped 79 of 88 shots in four appearances this season en route to a 1-2-0 record. The Devils rank 13th in the league this campaign with 3.33 goals per game.