Comrie was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. indicating he will get the nod Monday at home against Detroit.

Comrie has lost his past two outings, including a 31-save effort in last Thursday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Canadiens. He has a 2-3-0 record this year with a 3.41 GAA and a .909 save percentage through five appearances.