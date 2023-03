Comrie will defend the home crease versus Dallas on Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Comrie has won his last four starts, and was strong Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Lightning, stopping 33 shots. Overall, Comrie is 8-8-0 with a 3.56 GAA and .885 save percentage. He will face the Stars, who are tied for 11th in scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game.