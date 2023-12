Comrie will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Comrie was pulled in his last start after allowing four goals on 17 shots versus the Devils last Saturday. The 28-year-old goalie hasn't earned a win in his last four outings, allowing 12 goals over that span. The Hurricanes are 4-1-1 over their last six games, which could present a challenge for Comrie given his lack of success lately.