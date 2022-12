Comrie (lower body) has started doing some light rehab skating, but he's still considered week-to-week with his lower-body issue, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

While Comrie is clearly making a little progress in his recovery, there's still no clear-cut timetable for his return. Craig Anderson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should continue to serve as Buffalo's top-two netminder's until Comrie is ready to rock.