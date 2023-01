Comrie saved 19 of 21 shots in a 3-2 win against the Jets on Thursday.

Victor Olofsson scored at 10:30 of the third period to put the Sabres up 3-0, but Comrie created some late tension by surrendering two goals in the final 4:46 of the contest. He's 5-8-0 with a 3.54 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 13 games with Buffalo in 2022-23. Comrie was playing for the first time since Jan. 10 when he allowed four goals on 22 shots in a 4-3 loss to Seattle.