Comrie stopped 20 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Arizona's final goal was scored into an empty net. Comrie's numbers continue to slide, and while he's hanging on to the top job in the Buffalo crease, the 27-year-old has allowed fewer than three goals in a start only once in nine appearances. He'll take a 4-5-0 record, 3.35 GAA and .892 save percentage into his next outing.