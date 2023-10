Comrie (lower body) will not return to Friday's tilt against the Devils.

Comrie stopped 16 of 18 shots before leaving and was replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Comrie started three of the last four games for Buffalo while Devon Levi (lower body) was been absent. The Sabres may be inclined to push Levi back into action if Comrie is expected to miss any extended time.