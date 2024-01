Comrie was recalled from AHL Rochester on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Devon Levi was loaned to AHL Rochester. The goalie swap may last only until Buffalo returns from the All-Star break. Comrie has played well in the AHL, going 3-1-0 with a 2.26 GAA and a .934 save percentage. Unfortunately, he has struggled in the NHL with a 1-5-0 record, a 4.01 GAA and an .863 save percentage over seven appearances.