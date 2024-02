Comrie will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Panthers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Comrie will start on short notice after Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) was scratched about an hour before warmups. This will be Comrie's first NHL appearance since Dec. 5. He has gone 1-5-0 with a 4.01 GAA and an .863 save percentage over seven games, and the high-scoring Panthers figure to be a tough test.