Comrie made 31 saves Thursday in a 3-2 loss to Montreal.

The first goal was a tough break -- Comrie stopped Brendan Gallagher's shot, but it deflected off defender Owen Power's skate and into the net. And the third was a tip by Gallagher that was impossible to stop. Even the middle goal was a one-timer that Comrie had little chance to snag. He and Sabres will have ups and downs this season, but there's talent here and Comrie may surprise in deep formats.