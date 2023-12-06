Comrie stopped 22 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

The Red Wings' final goal was scored into an empty net. Detroit scored four straight goals to begin the game before Buffalo's offense woke up late in the second period, although Comrie did keep the visitors off the board during the comeback attempt. The 28-year-old netminder has lost four straight appearances since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-November, stumbling to a woeful 5.17 GAA and .827 save percentage during that time.