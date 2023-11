Comrie allowed three goals on 18 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Comrie missed three weeks with a lower-body injury, but his return to the crease was uninspiring. This was his fourth appearance of the campaign, and he's yielded nine goals on 88 shots in those outings. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen did alright when Comrie and Devon Levi were both injured, but the Sabres' goaltending usage figures to be tough to predict now that all three are healthy.