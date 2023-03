Comrie (lower body) is week-to-week, per Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic.

It's unclear when Comrie, who allowed 10 goals on 49 shots in his last start, suffered the injury, but it appears he'll be sidelined for a while. The 27-year-old netminder is 8-9-0 with a .877 save percentage this season. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Craig Anderson will share goaltending duties while Comrie is out.