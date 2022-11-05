Comrie is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Comrie has a 4-3-0 record, 3.29 GAA and .898 save percentage in seven starts this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last five games. Tampa Bay has earned a reputation as being one of the league's best teams after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in each of the last three campaigns, but the Lightning have gotten off to a mediocre start. They have a 6-4-1 record and rank 16th in the league offensively with 3.18 goals per game.