Comrie (undisclosed) is expected to be out for "a little while" after sustaining an injury Wednesday versus the Senators, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Comrie will be evaluated further in Buffalo, which suggests he'll miss at least a week. Harrington adds that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be called up from AHL Rochester, presumably to serve as backup to Craig Anderson during Comrie's absence. Consider Comrie out indefinitely until further information surfaces.