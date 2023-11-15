Comrie (lower body) is close to returning and will travel with the Sabres on their upcoming road trip, which begins with a contest in Winnipeg on Friday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Comrie, who was last in net Oct. 27, has a 1-1-0 record, 2.45 GAA and .914 save percentage in three contests this season. Once he's healthy, Comrie will compete for starts with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi. Going into the campaign, Levi seemed to have the edge in that battle, but the 21-year-old's struggles this season (3.65 GAA, .881 save percentage) have made it a more open fight.