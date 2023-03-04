Comrie turned aside 33 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The 27-year-old continues to be used sparingly in Buffalo's three-goalie rotation, but Comrie has enjoyed some impressive offensive support when he is in the crease. He's won four straight starts dating back to Jan. 26, allowing 13 goals with an .892 save percentage during that time but watching the Sabres light the lamp 21 times. That makes him an intriguing DFS option when he gets the call, but tough to roster in season-long fantasy formats.