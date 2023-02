Comrie stopped 19 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Ducks.

Comrie made his first appearance since Jan. 26, and he was able to overcome a lackluster effort thanks to the Sabres' strong offense. The 27-year-old has fallen to third on the goaltending depth chart behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Craig Anderson, and that crowded crease isn't doing Comrie any favors. He's now at 6-8-0 with a 3.50 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 14 starts.