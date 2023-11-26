Comrie made 14 saves on 18 shots and was replaced by Devon Levi to start the second period of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Devils.

The loss was self-inflicted, not by Comrie or Levi, but by the queasy effort of the Sabres overall. They got just 12 shots on the net at the end of the ice over three periods, and their miserable first period had them down 4-0. Comrie gets limited ice time and starts because of the three-headed monster in the Buffalo net. There's some thought that Comrie may be the odd man out, leaving Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Levi as the lone wolves in the NHL net. Don't jump on that yet -- official news about netminding will be slow to come and may involve sending Levi down for the betterment of his development.