Robinson was traded to Buffalo from Columbus on Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Robinson has a goal, 19 hits and three blocks in seven contests with Columbus this season. He's expected to join the Sabres in Boston ahead of Thursday's contest against the Bruins, per Lysowski. The Sabres will likely use Robinson in a bottom-six capacity.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Pots GWG for first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Up from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Waived for AHL demotion•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Back from injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Officially done for season•
-
Blue Jackets' Eric Robinson: Day-to-day•